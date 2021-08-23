Red Velvet’s Joy and singer Crush are dating, their agencies confirm

Red Velvet member Joy and South Korean R&B singer Crush are in a relationship, as confirmed by their agencies.

Earlier today (August 23), South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun first broke the news with a report about the duo’s relationship. The publication claimed that the duo had kept in touch after they collaborated on Crush’s May 2020 single ‘Mayday’, and subsequently embarked on a romantic relationship.

Advertisement

The pair’s agencies – SM Entertainment and P Nation for Joy and Crush, respectively – have since confirmed the news. In a statement to Newsen, P Nation noted that the two musicians “started as close friends in the industry, but recently started to meet each other with good feelings”, as translated by Koreaboo. SM Entertainment later issued a similarly worded statement to news outlet MyDaily.

The news of Joy’s relationship comes just a week after Red Velvet made their long-awaited comeback with their sixth mini-album Queendom. The project is the group’s first release since December 2019’s ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’, after which the quintet went on hiatus.

Meanwhile, Crush’s last release was his With HER EP, which dropped in October 2020. The project featured five tracks, all of which were collaborations with various female South Korean singers and rappers. They included Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, vocalist Lee Hi and rapper BIBI, among others.

In other related K-pop news, Momo of girl group TWICE and SUPER JUNIOR member Heechul officially announced the end of their romantic relationship last month. An unnamed industry source explained to Maeil Kyungje that “they drifted apart due to each of their busy schedules”.

Momo and Heechul first made their romance public in January 2020, after their relationship had been reported by South Korea media outlets. After initially denying the reports, the pair later confirmed their romance and had been dating publicly for a year-and-a-half before their break up.