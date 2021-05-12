Red Velvet’s Joy to make solo debut with a “remake” album

Joy of Red Velvet is slated to make her solo debut with an album of remade tracks, SM Entertainment has confirmed.

South Korean news outlet Star News reported earlier today (May 12) that the South Korean singer would be releasing her first solo album this month. SM Entertainment later confirmed to Newsen that Joy is currently “preparing” the project, but did not specify a release date.

“We will announce the detailed plans soon,” SM Entertainment said in a statement, as translated by Soompi.

The upcoming release will mark the singer’s official debut as a soloist. It comes seven years after she was introduced as a member of girl group Red Velvet in 2014. She will also the second member of the group to release a solo album, following Wendy, who dropped her first mini-album ‘Like Water’ last month.

However, this will not be Joy’s first-ever solo release. Over the past several years, she has contributed songs to the soundtracks of several South Korean television dramas, including six for 2017’s The Liar And His Lover, which she also starred in. In 2020, the singer also remade of Basis’ 1996 song ‘Introduce Me a Good Person’ for the 2020 series Hospital Playlist, which peaked at number six on the Gaon Digital Chart.

In a glowing four-star review, NME‘s Ruby C said that Wendy’s ‘Like Water’ exuded a “genuine warmth”. She added that the vocalist had successfully showcased her musical versatility and navigated “the ebbs and flows of her first album quite admirably”.