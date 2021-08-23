Red Velvet’s Joy speaks out for the first time about relationship with Crush

Red Velvet member Joy has spoken out for the first time about her relationship with South Korean singer Crush.

The K-pop idol took to the fan community app Lysn just hours after news broke that she was dating fellow singer Crush. Earlier in the day, the singers’ respective labels, SM Entertainment and P Nation, had also confirmed the news.

In her post, Joy apologised to fans (known as ReVeluvs, or Luvies for short) for the surprising and sudden news, and also opened up about the status of her relationship with Crush. “I’m so sorry Luvies, you must have been the most shocked about the sudden news,” she wrote, as translated by Koreaboo. “It would’ve been great if I could tell you in advance.”

“We are still at the stage where we have just confirmed our feelings for each other and are getting to know each other bit by bit, so I was being careful yet panicked that the article came out this early,” Joy added. “But I’m writing this post because I think Luvies are even more surprised than me.”

She ended the post by saying that she “hopes” fans who have been supporting her thus far “can be understanding and supportive” of her new relationship. “I’m really worried that you guys will be concerned over various things for today. I will try harder so you worry less,” she wrote.

South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun first broke the news about Joy and Crush’s relationship earlier today. The publication claimed that the duo had kept in touch after they collaborated on Crush’s May 2020 single ‘Mayday’, and subsequently embarked on a romantic relationship.

In other related K-pop news, Momo of girl group TWICE and SUPER JUNIOR member Heechul officially announced the end of their romantic relationship last month. An unnamed industry source explained to Maeil Kyungje that “they drifted apart due to each of their busy schedules”.

Momo and Heechul first made their romance public in January 2020, after their relationship had been reported by South Korea media outlets. After initially denying the reports, the pair later confirmed their romance and had been dating publicly for a year-and-a-half before their break up.