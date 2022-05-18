Red Velvet, NCT Dream and more to perform in Jakarta for Allo Bank Festival 2022

K-pop groups NCT Dream and Red Velvet will headline Allo Bank Festival 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia this month.

The festival will be a three-day affair, running from May 20 till May 22. NCT Dream and Red Velvet will headline the festival’s Special Shows Stage on day one and day two respectively. More information about the festival – which is being hailed as the country’s first international festival of the year – can be found here.

The festival will also feature a stacked roster of Indonesian talent such as .Feast, Mocca, Kunto Aji, Sal Priadi, Maliq & D’Essentials, Nadin Amizah, Raisa, Kahitna, Rizky Febian, Pamungkas, Diskoria and more.

Only Allo Prime account members are allowed to purchase tickets, which is being sold exclusively via event.detik.com. Passes are priced at Rp1,000 for the Outdoor Stage and Rp100,000 for the Special Shows Stage.

The showcase marks the official launch of finance institution Allo Bank after its rebranding last year, per Coconuts Jakarta.

Following the Jakarta concert, Red Velvet will fly over to the Philippines in July for a special concert titled Be You – The World Will Adjust, which aims to celebrate and raise awareness for people with special needs. The K-pop stars will be sharing the stage with P-pop acts BINI, BGYO and Lady Pipay.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream have recently performed overseas at KPOP.FLEX Frankfurt 2022, with IVE, ENHYPEN, MAMAMOO and more.

Allo Bank Festival is just one of multiple festivals scheduled to take place in Indonesia this year. Other major upcoming festivals and concerts include Java Jazz, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta, We The Fest, 88rising’s Head in the Clouds and concerts from Justin Bieber.

The full lineup for Allo Bank Festival 2022 includes:

NCT Dream

Red Velvet

Kahitna

Raisa

Rizky Febian

Dewi Perssik

Padi Reborn

BCL

Putri Isnari

Krisdayanti & Amora

Ari Lasso

.Feast

Mocca

Barasuara

Fourtwnty

Ran

Kunto Aji

Nadin Amizah

Pamungkas

Maliq & D’Essentials

D’Masiv

Project Pop

Hindia

Vierratale

Juicy Juicy

Sal Priadi

HIVI!

Diskoria