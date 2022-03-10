Red Velvet to sample Bach’s ‘Air On The G String’ on new single ‘Feel My Rhythm’

Red Velvet will be sampling J. S. Bach’s ‘Air On The G String’ on their upcoming single, ‘Feel My Rhythm’.

The girl group’s label, SM Entertainment, told South Korean media outlet Herald Pop today (March 10) that the quintet’s much-anticipated comeback single would feature a sample of ‘Air In The G String’. The arrangement is the second movement of German composer J. S. Bach’s ‘Orchestral Suite No. 3 In D Major, BWV 1068’.

Despite including a sample of ‘Air In The G String’, SM Entertainment also described ‘Feel My Rhythm’ as a “pop dance song” that combines string-like melodies and intense trap beat, on top of the classical elements.

Advertisement

Due out March 21, ‘Feel My Rhythm’ will be title track of Red Velvet’s upcoming mini-album ‘The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, which will feature five other tracks. The forthcoming record will mark Red Velvet’s first music project since their August 2021 mini-album ‘Queendom’, which featured a lead single of the same name.

Before the release of ‘The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, Red Velvet will also be holding their first live concert in over two years. Dubbed The Reve Festival: Prologue, the quintet will perform at Seoul’s Olympic Handball Gymnasium on March 19 and 20, with international fans will able to catch a livestream of the concert online.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet member Joy has stated her ambition to release more solo music in the future, following her debut album ‘Hello’ in 2021. “When I release another solo album again, I want to release a new song that I’m the first person to sing, and I want to organise it focusing on my favourite genres,” she said.