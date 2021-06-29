Red Velvet’s Seulgi named Salvatore Ferragamo’s new global ambassador

Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo has named Red Velvet’s Seulgi as their newest global ambassador.

On June 28, the luxury brand announced on Twitter that the K-pop star would be joining the company as its new Global Brand Ambassador. Earlier in February, the brand had originally named the singer an ambassador.

“We are pleased to welcome K-Pop star #SEULGI into the family as a new Global Brand Ambassador,” it wrote. “Seulgi with her unique sense of style, passion for her craft and creativity reflects the values long espoused by Salvatore Ferragamo.”

We are pleased to welcome K-Pop star #SEULGI into the family as a new Global Brand Ambassador. Seulgi with her unique sense of style, passion for her craft and creativity reflects the values long espoused by Salvatore Ferragamo. #FerragamoLetsDance pic.twitter.com/4KwdPiSQ61 — Salvatore Ferragamo (@Ferragamo) June 28, 2021

Advertisement

“I was impressed with the collection, which showcased Ferragamo’s elegant and modern sensibility, in collaboration with global film directors,” Seulgi said in a statement, per Koreaboo.

“I’m happy to be selected as Ferragamo’s new global ambassador. Please look forward to my future activities with Ferragamo,” Seulgi wrote on her instagram, alongside a campaign video for Ferragamo. The clip, filmed in collaboration with W Korea, features the K-pop idol dancing as she models the brand’s new Let’s Dance shoe capsule collection.

Earlier this month, SM Entertainment confirmed that Red Velvet would be making a comeback as a full group this coming August. The forthcoming release will mark their first complete comeback in nearly two years, following their 2019 compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’.

Advertisement

Recently, Seulgi also teamed up with labelmate Taeyong of NCT on the track ‘Rose’, which they released via the latter’s SoundCloud account. According to the song’s SoundCloud description, the duo co-composed the song with producer SQUAR.