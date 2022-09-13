Red Velvet’s Seulgi teases debut mini-album ‘28 Reasons’ with a haunting trailer

Red Velvet member Seulgi will be making her official solo debut with her first mini-album ’28 Reasons’ in October.

On September 13 at Midnight KST, the singer released an eerie visual for the record via Red Velvet’s official YouTube channel, revealing its title and release details. ’28 Reasons’ will be led by its title track of the same name, and is set to arrive on October 4 at 6PM KST.

The trailer for ’28 Reasons’ begins with a bloodied and bruised Seulgi clipping her fingernails by an empty indoor swimming pool as an eerie whistle tune repeats itself. The unnerving new visual goes on to include fragmented scenes of the singer welding a rifle in tears, setting fire to a car and gazing through a broken window.

“Seulgi will show all of her unique musical colours and ability to take on any concept” said SM Entertainment of the idol’s long-awaited debut release, per KoreaJoongAngDaily. The agency has also released stills from the new clip via Red Velvet’s official Twitter.

’28 Reasons’ is set to comprise a total of six tracks, and will be available for pre-orders starting sometime today (September 13), including on the official online SM Global Shop here.

SM Entertainment first confirmed the news of the idol’s impending solo debut last week. The forthcoming release will make Seulgi, Red Velvet’s main dancer and lead vocalist, the third of the act to officially debut as a soloist.

Main vocalist Wendy had been the first to go solo with April 2021’s ‘Like Water’, followed by Joy with ‘Hello’ a month later.

On the other hand, Red Velvet’s last music as a group had been their March 2022 mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, which was led by the single ‘Feel My Rhythm’. At the time, the quartet teased plans to release several records throughout the year under the ‘The ReVe Festival 2022’ series.

In a three-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the title track “delivers a dizzying dreamscape – perhaps the musical equivalent of a festival, judging by the carousel-esque melodies layering the song.”