Red Velvet’s Thailand concerts have been “postponed indefinitely”

K-pop girl group Red Velvet have officially postponed their upcoming ‘R to V’ concerts in Thailand.

Today (May 11), concert organiser SM True announced that Red Velvet’s upcoming shows in Bangkok, Thailand on May 13 and 14 – part of their larger ‘R to V’ world tour – have been “postponed indefinitely”.

“Due to the artist’s health condition necessitating quarantine in accordance with the COVID-19 measures mandated by the South Korean government, as well as other factors and schedules that require further consideration and evaluation by all relevant parties involved, the concert has been postponed indefinitely,” SM True said in a statement

“The company priorities health and safety of the artists, audiences and staff, as a top concern, and we genuinely ask for your understanding. For a ticket refund, the company will promptly provide detailed information regarding the ticket refund process.”

ประกาศ เรื่อง การเลื่อนการแสดงคอนเสิร์ต 'Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V' in BANGKOK

บริษัท เอสเอ็ม ทรู จำกัด รู้สึกเสียใจเป็นอย่างยิ่ง และขออภัยเป็นอย่างสูง ที่ต้องประกาศแจ้งให้ทุกท่านทราบเกี่ยวกับ การเลื่อนการแสดงคอนเสิร์ต 'Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V' in BANGKOK… pic.twitter.com/UWmwns8H5U — SM True (@SMTrueThailand) May 11, 2023

The news comes less than a day after SM Entertainment announced that Red Velvet member Wendy has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would have to be quarantined, due to measures mandated by the South Korean government, per Soompi.

In addition, member Joy also recently announced that she would step back from all scheduled activities due to the “poor condition” of her health. “Joy will not participate in any schedules for the time being and will instead take a break to recover her health,” SM Entertainment had said, adding that “this decision was made following thorough discussions with Joy, looking out for her health”.

It is currently unclear if other dates on Red Velvet’s ‘R to V’ world tour will be affected by these events.