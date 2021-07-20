Watch Red Velvet’s Wendy and Minzy cover 2NE1’s ‘Lonely’

Red Velvet’s Wendy and Minzy have unveiled their cover of 2NE1’s ‘Lonely’.

The two K-pop idols performed the song during Minzy’s appearance on the SBS Power FM radio show Young Street, which is hosted by Wendy. Meanwhile, Minzy had been a member of 2NE1 when the girl group release the hit song in 2011.

“I know that you’re gonna hate me for saying these words right now / But I ain’t got no choice, I just have to let it out,” Wendy crooned. On the other hand, Minzy reprised her original verses on the track: “Seems the fire within me has died / I’m a stranger to myself, don’t wanna feel this way.”

During her appearance on the show, the former 2NE1 member also talked about the hardships she encountered during her career. “I [had] no friends, so I was very lonely at times,” Minzy shared, as translated by Koreaboo. “I had no one to talk to… so I kept everything to myself and that wasn’t so easy for me back when I was 16 years old.”

Minzy also spoke about the emotions that influenced the lyrics of her latest single, ‘Teamo’. “It broke my heart that I couldn’t interact with my fans because of the pandemic,” the artist added. “So I decided to share my feelings with words. I wanted them to really feel how dearly I missed them all, so I focused on expressing those strong emotions.”

‘Teamo’ marks Minzy’s first Korean-language single in over a year, and the first release under her own company, MZ Entertainment. Last year, the singer released the single ‘Lovely’ independently prior to the establishment of her own label.

Red Velvet are set to make their long-awaited comeback as a full group next month, according to a statement from SM Entertainment. Red Velvet’s forthcoming return will be their first domestic comeback after a nearly 18 months, following their 2019 compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’.