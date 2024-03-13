Red Velvet’s Wendy drops whimsical music video for ‘Wish You Hell’

Wendy of Red Velvet has dropped her sophomore solo mini-album ‘Wish You Hell’, alongside a music video for its title track.

Wendy’s new music video follows the Red Velvet singer as she walks into an empty church, set up for a memorial service, while holding a briefcase. It’s then revealed that the person lying in the open casket is Wendy herself, dressed in a bridal gown with a veil covering her face.

“Show’s over / That lovely girl, I kicked her out / Won’t ever see her again / Trapped inside a doll that can only smile / That was you, and we’re over / Don’t ever come back / I wish you hell,” she sings on the angsty pop track.

‘Wish You Hell’ was described in an SM Entertainment press release as Wendy “bidding a fierce farewell to the past self who lived according to what others wanted and finding one’s true self”. The project also marks her first solo release since her debut solo mini-album ‘Like Water’ in 2021.

