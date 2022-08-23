Red Velvet’s Yeri to team up with Sam Kim for ‘SM Station’ duet ‘Nap Fairy’

Red Velvet member Yeri will be collaborating with Korean-American singer Sam Kim on a new digital single titled ‘Nap Fairy’ for SM Entertainment’s ‘SM Station’ project.

On August 22, SM Entertainment announced that the next instalment of its ongoing weekly ‘SM Station’ digital music project will be a duet between Red Velvet’s Yeri and Sam Kim. The new song, titled ‘Nap Fairy’, is due out on August 25 at 6pm KST.

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser image for the release, which features the two singers posing against a shelf filled with files and books.

‘Nap Fairy’ will mark Yeri’s third contribution to the ‘SM Station’ project, following 2018’s ‘Hair in the Air’ with NCT’s Renjun, Jeno and Jaemin, and her 2019 solo single ‘Dear Diary’.

The K-pop entertainment agency’s ‘SM Station’ project is an initiative that began in 2016. It releases a digital single every week and serves as a platform for its artists to release singles and collaborations outside of their official releases.

It has since gone on for several seasons and spawned special sub-projects such as its 2021-2022 Music Video Remastering Project and boyband NCT’s ‘NCT Lab’. Previous releases under ‘SM Station’ include NCT’s Jaehyun’s solo single ‘Forever Only’ and Girls’ Generation’s remastered ‘Gee’ music video.

Back in March, Red Velvet retuned with their 11th Korean-language mini-album ‘The Reve Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, led by the title track ‘Feel My Rhythm’. This was soon followed by their debut Japanese-language studio album ‘Bloom’, led by the single ‘Wildside’.

Meanwhile, Kim’s last music release was the song ‘For You’, for the soundtrack of the K-drama Cleaning Up in June. The Washington-born singer first rose to prominence after participating in TV singing competition K-pop Star 3 in 2013, before going on to debut as a soloist.

His single ‘Love Me Like That’ for the college romance drama Nevertheless, starring Han So-hee and Song Kang, drew significant attention last year.