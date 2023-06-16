NewsMusic News

Red Velvet’s Yeri will be in Singapore next weekend to promote ‘Cheongdam International High School’

Here's your chance to catch Yeri in person

By Puah Ziwei
Red Velvet's Yeri. Credit: SM Entertainment

South Korean singer Yeri of K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be in Singapore next weekend on June 24.

tvN Asia announced in a press release today (June 16) that Yeri will be making a special appearance at ION Orchard next weekend in order to promote her new K-drama series Cheongdam International High School (also known as Bitch x Rich).

The singer will make an appearance at ION Orchard, B4 ION Station, on June 24 at 2pm with Cheongdam International High School co-star Lee Eun-saem to speak about the new K-drama. According to the press release, the duo will also be “participating in stage games with lucky fans”.

In addition, fans will also get a chance to redeem limited-edition Cheongdam International High School merchandise during the event from 1.15pm onwards. Head to tvN Asia’s social media platforms for more information.

Cheongdam International High School follows Kim Hye-in (All of Us Are Dead‘s Lee), a student from a poor family who gets a chance to study at the prestigious Cheongdam International High School in exchange for her silence after she witnesses a murder.

Cheongdam International High School airs every Wednesday at 8pm on tvN Asia. Check out a trailer for the series here.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming murder-mystery K-drama series, Celebrity. The series will follow Seo A-ri (played by Sweet Home‘s Park Gyu-young) as she enters the world of celebrities and the dark side of fame.

