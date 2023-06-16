Red Velvet’s Yeri will be in Singapore next weekend to promote ‘Cheongdam International High School’

South Korean singer Yeri of K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be in Singapore next weekend on June 24.

tvN Asia announced in a press release today (June 16) that Yeri will be making a special appearance at ION Orchard next weekend in order to promote her new K-drama series Cheongdam International High School (also known as Bitch x Rich).

The singer will make an appearance at ION Orchard, B4 ION Station, on June 24 at 2pm with Cheongdam International High School co-star Lee Eun-saem to speak about the new K-drama. According to the press release, the duo will also be “participating in stage games with lucky fans”.

In addition, fans will also get a chance to redeem limited-edition Cheongdam International High School merchandise during the event from 1.15pm onwards. Head to tvN Asia’s social media platforms for more information.

Cheongdam International High School follows Kim Hye-in (All of Us Are Dead‘s Lee), a student from a poor family who gets a chance to study at the prestigious Cheongdam International High School in exchange for her silence after she witnesses a murder.

Cheongdam International High School airs every Wednesday at 8pm on tvN Asia. Check out a trailer for the series here.

