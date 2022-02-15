Reese Lansangan collaborates with Tandems ’91 for new single, ‘Threads’

Filipino indie electronic act Tandems ’91 have shared a romantic new single, ‘Threads’ featuring singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan.

The track, released on Monday (February 14), arrived right in time for Valentine’s Day. For the single, Tandems ’91 deliver a stripped-down tune, led by acoustic guitars. Lansangan and vocalist Aaron Cruz duet and reminisce about a lost love: “Memories fade, but I hold on to the thought of you and I in my mind, slow dancing all the time / Won’t you meet me in the middle while we’re passing through the threads of time?”.

Listen to ‘Threads’ below.

‘Threads’ marks the second single that Tandems ’91 have released this year. In January, the trio released ‘Fine’. The track ushered in a new era for the band, focusing on mellow guitar-driven music compared to their previous disco-inspired tracks.

In January, Reese Lansangan released her first single of 2022, ‘Dekimasu – Let’s Learn Japanese’, which stemmed from a collaboration with the Japan Foundation, Manila. Last May, she released her sophomore studio album ‘Time Well Spent’, which featured previously released singles ‘What Is This Feeling?’ and ‘Orbiting’.

‘Time Well Spent’ earned Lansangan the 19th spot on NME’s list of the 25 Best Asian Albums of 2021. “Lansangan’s gorgeously produced and tightly written sophomore LP, is the latest testament to her evolving artistry,” wrote Khyne Palumar. Lansangan was also recently nominated for Best Asian Solo Act at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.