Reese Lansangan shares “amazing” cover of ‘Paint Me Naked’ approved by NCT member Ten

Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan has shared a cover of ‘Paint Me Naked’, a solo track by NCT member Ten – who later praised the rendition as “amazing”.

Ten, the Thai-born singer of K-pop group NCT, released his latest solo single entitled ‘Paint Me Naked’ early last week, prompting fellow musician and fan Lansangan to release an acoustic cover on YouTube the following day.

On Thursday (August 12), Ten shared Lansangan’s cover on his Instagram story, saying “OHH thx U so much THIS IS AMAZING”. His post also included a clip of Lansangan’s performance, as well as the name of her YouTube channel. Watch the cover here:

Advertisement

The following day, Lansangan took to Instagram to share her excitement over Ten’s approval of her cover. In her lengthy post, she noted Ten’s inclusion of her YouTube channel handle as a “gracious, generous thing”.

She went on to explain her reasons for covering the song: “I just wanted to return the inspiration & energy he has given me, things I have coursed through my own music & art. I never ever thought he’d see it & share it with his audience.”

Lansangan also expressed her goal of wanting to write for Korean production company SM Town after following them for over 13 years. She then thanked Ten for his music and energy, as well as the new fans who have tuned into her music and past releases since he shared her cover on Instagram.

Advertisement

Reese Lansangan released her sophomore studio album ‘Time Well Spent’ in May earlier this year. The album featured the singles ‘What Is This Feeling?’ and ‘Orbiting’.

‘Time Well Spent’ was also named as one of NME’s top Asian albums of the year so far. “Lansangan has hardly put a foot wrong charming audiences since her debut, but the simultaneously joyous and thoughtful ‘Time Well Spent’ makes you feel like she’s only just getting started,” said NME’s PJ Caña of the record.