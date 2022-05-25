Reese Lansangan shares live performance of ‘Growing My Garden’

Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan has released a live video for her track ‘Growing My Garden’ in celebration of her sophomore album’s release.

The performance clip was uploaded onto yesterday her official YouTube channel on Monday (May 23). The video comes from her ‘Time Well Spent: Live’ showcase in December 2021. The tune served as her opening song.

In the description, the artist shared that the single is acts a reminder for when she feels overwhelmed by the world and what it demands of her. She also greeted a “happy almost one year to my second big baby”, referring to her sophomore full-length record ‘Time Well Spent’, released in May last year.

Advertisement

Watch Lansangan’s live performance of ‘Growing My Garden’ below.

This is the first instalment in a series of live video releases from her intimate show. More are scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks to mark her album’s first anniversary, Lansangan revealed in an Instagram post.

Following the arrival of the album, which was part of NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021, the singer worked with indie electronic group Tandems ‘91 for the Valentine’s Day anthem ‘Threads’. She also collaborated with The Japan Foundation, Manila (JFM) for the Japanese learning theme song ‘Dekimasu’.