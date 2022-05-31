Reese Lansangan shares piano version of ‘What Is This Feeling?’

Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan has released a new piano version of her 2021 track ‘What Is This Feeling?’.

Lansangan trades in the original track’s dreamy full band sound for a stripped-down lone piano arrangement

Listen to Reese Lansangan’s ‘What Is This Feeling? (Piano Version)’, which was released Monday (May 30), below.

The new arrangement was released to mark the first anniversary of Lansangan’s sophomore studio album, ‘Time Well Spent’. Released on May 30 last year, ‘Time Well Spent’ featured singles ‘What Is This Feeling?’ and ‘Orbiting’.

‘Time Well Spent’ clinched the 19th spot on NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list. “Lansangan’s gorgeously produced and tightly written sophomore LP, is the latest testament to her evolving artistry,” wrote Khyne Palumar.

To further celebrate the first anniversary of ‘Time Well Spent’, Lansangan has been releasing live performances recorded from her intimate ‘Time Well Spent: Live’ showcase in December 2021. She kicked off the releases with ‘Growing My Garden’ on May 23, followed by ‘Slow Mornings’ on May 29.

Prior to releasing the piano version of ‘What Is This Feeling?’, Reese Lansangan collaborated with indie electronic group Tandems ‘91 for the Valentine’s Day anthem ‘Threads’. She also collaborated with The Japan Foundation, Manila for the Japanese language learning theme song ‘Dekimasu’ in late January.

Lansangan was also recently nominated for Best Asian Solo Act at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The award ultimately went to Thai singer Pyra.