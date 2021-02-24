Reese Lansangan, She’s Only Sixteen and more to play Cosmos: An OPM Festival 2021

Reese Lansangan, She’s Only Sixteen, Lola Amour and more Philippines acts are on the line-up of Cosmos: An OPM Festival 2021, which takes place this weekend.

The virtual festival is a partnership between UP JMA (the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Business Administration’s Junior Marketing Association) and For Our Farmers, a non-profit organisation that aims to help and uplift local farmers.

Also slated to perform for the single-day festival on Saturday, February 27 are Syd Hartha, Better Days, I Belong To The Zoo, Oatmeal Dinner, Moonstar88, Niki Colet, Banna Harbera and Ysanygo.

2021 acts She’s Only Sixteen and Lola Amour performed at the 2020 Cosmos event as well, which took place on Valentine’s Day last year as a ticketed event at the UP Sunken Garden.

UP JMA, in partnership with @forourfarmers, presents: Cosmos: An OPM Festival 2021! Join us at 8:00PM this February 27 on Facebook Live for a night filled with stellar performances, in our #MissionCosmos to uplift Filipino farmers. 🚀💫#GetCosmic #StandWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/4xGrNJlgAC — Cosmos: An OPM Festival (@CosmosOPMFest) February 18, 2021

The festival will be streamed via the official Cosmos: An OPM Festival page on Facebook at 8pm. While it is free to view, donations are strongly encouraged. All proceeds will go to Filipino farmers from Pangasinan, Tarlac and Misamis Oriental.

Reese Lansangan recently released a lyric video for her 2016 single, ‘Home’ on February 14 this year. Meanwhile, She’s Only Sixteen most recently released an EP containing five dancey remixes of their single ‘Broken Glass’ in late January.

In December last year, folk-pop artist Syd Hartha collaborated with American pop artist Sarah Barrios for the single ‘All My Sins’. Rock band Lola Amour released in November a rework of their 2017 EP, ‘Don’t Look Back’.

Moonstar88 released their latest single ‘Paasa’ earlier this month, while I Belong To The Zoo released a string of singles in 2020, with ‘Para Key Catriona’ being the latest release in late November.