Reese Lansangan teases her sophomore album with puzzle and password-protected website

Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan has teased her upcoming second album.

On Saturday (March 20), the 30-year-old artist posted a brief video teaser on her social media platforms.

It showed the artist in a flowing yellow garment, accompanied by ambient sounds of nature with birds chirping and water flowing. It also included the Roman numerals for two and the hashtag #Reese2ndalbum.

Check it out below.

The cryptic teaser hints at a release date of May 30 2021, based on the figures “05 30 2021” that appear in the clip. “you need the 1st ones to get to the 2nd #growingup,” her brief caption on the posts read.

The teaser also included an address to a password-protected website. On Sunday (March 21), Lansangan made another post encouraging fans to guess the password which would allow them access to the locked page.

“have you received your instructions yet? ⏳ figure out the code to unlock some secrets. you have one more day!,” she said in the post.

Fans who accessed the site posted, “Instructions received!” while expressing their excitement for the upcoming album.

Lansangan’s first and only album to date is 2015’s ‘Arigato, Internet!’ Last October, she released the five-track EP ‘Playing Pretend In The Interim’. In May, Lansangan was included in NASA’s #LaunchAmerica campaign, which saw her track ‘A Song About Space’ selected for a promo video leading up to the SpaceX launch.

Earlier last year, she dropped the songs ‘My Sweet Hometown’ and ‘Tenderfoot’. In December 2019, Lansangan dropped a four-track holiday project titled ‘Merry Christmas, Friend’.