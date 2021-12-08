Reese Lansangan announces intimate ‘Time Well Spent’ album showcase

Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan has announced the first public performance of her 2021 album ‘Time Well Spent’.

Taking to her Twitter account to announce the album showcase, which is titled ‘Time Well Spent: Live’, Lansangan described the affair as an “intimate concert in a safe and cozy space”.

The December 19 performance will take place at Teacher’s Village in Quezon City, and only 13 seats will be available. For a chance to get in, fans will have to purchase a lottery ticket at PHP100. Lottery tickets, which are now available here, can be bought either singly or as a pair. Lucky fans whose names are drawn will then have 24 hours to purchase tickets to the show at PHP1,000 each.

Attendees will have access to a meet and greet with Lansangan, as well as a private Q&A session with the singer. They will also have access to unreleased merchandise, will receive a signed memorabilia ticket and be able to participate in a photo op.

Lansangan released ‘Time Well Spent’ in May, first teasing it in March with the single ‘What Is This Feeling?’ and following up soon after with the ballad ‘Orbiting’. NME listed ‘Time Well Spent’ as one of our 10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs of 2021.

Lansangan spoke to NME about the five-year gap between her debut album ‘Arigato, Internet!’ and ‘Time Well Spent’, telling writer Khyne Palumar the long road to the new album was a result of doing away with the pressures she put on herself.

“I was rushing because of expectations I placed [on myself], even though no one was asking ‘Hey, where’s your second album?’ Because everyone’s too busy minding their own business,” she explained.

“Ultimately, I’m making music for myself but the byproduct of it is I’m making music for others. And I take that responsibility seriously.”