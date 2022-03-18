Registration now open for Wacken Open Air Metal Battle Indonesia after two-year hiatus

Registrations are now open for all Indonesian metal bands to compete in the 2022 edition of the Wacken open Air Metal Battle Indonesia.

The open call marks the end of a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winner of the band battle will represent Indonesia at an international battle of the bands competition taking place at Wacken Open Air in Germany in August.

The international battle will see bands from over 40 countries perform at the festival’s WET and Headbanger’s stages while being judged by a jury. The jury’s top five bands will take home several prizes, including cash.

Interested parties looking to enter the Indonesian qualifiers for Wacken Open Air Metal Battle must submit three original songs and at least one video of a live performance to be eligible. Additionally, the organisers of the event are looking for a band that truly exemplifies ‘metal Indonesia’ this year in an effort to challenge for the top spot among the global representatives. Register here.

To register, participants must upload the requested music and live performance video alongside their information to the Djarum Coklat website. The members of the band must be 18 years or older to participate, and must not be signed to a record label at the time of their entry into the competition.

In a press release shared by local portal Hai-Online, the organisers of the Indonesian qualifiers said: “‎This battle is important as we have to maintain Indonesia’s position, especially in the eyes of Wacken Open Air organisers who have assessed that Indonesia is a very enthusiastic participant that sends talent that has not been properly highlighted among the international community.”

“We hope the Metal Battle will continue to elevate talent and enthusiasm among music fans.”

Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot are set to play Wacken Open Air Festival in August alongside Burgerkill. The trio will be the sixth Indonesian act to be featured at the long-running German heavy music festival.