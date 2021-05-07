Reikko says goodbye to a toxic relationship on new single, ‘Problems’

Indonesian R&B singer Reikko has released a new single, ‘Problems’.

The song is the Jakarta artist’s second effort of 2021, following February’s ‘Seattle’. The new song runs just under three minutes, in which Reikko happily seals the lid on a past relationship.

In an Instagram post about ‘Problems’, Reikko urged her fans to “send dis to your toxic ex + friends!!!”

‘Problems’ is indeed an emphatic anthem against toxic relationships. Reikko addresses a spurned ex on its sprightly hook: “Say goodbye to all the lies / I’ve been fixing up my life and please don’t try and change my life”.

Visuals shared by Reikko in the lead-up to the single release hint that a music video might be on its way. See them below:

Reikko has made a name for herself since featuring on ‘Hush’, the 2020 collaborative single between Weird Genius and Yellow Claw. Aside from the release of ‘Seattle’, Reikko has been connecting with fans through a series of covers posted on YouTube.

Earlier this week, Reikko unveiled a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’ with fellow Indonesian artist Suisei, while recently she also paid tribute to late rapper 6 Dogs with a cover of ‘Saturn’.