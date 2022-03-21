Reikko shares angsty music video for ‘no more’

Indonesian R&B singer-songwriter Reikko has shared a new music video for her latest single, ‘no more’.

The music video – uploaded onto YouTube on March 16 – was directed and edited by Andrea Wijaya. The video sees Reikko working through multiple emotions following a breakup, including moping around and writing in a journal and burning pictures of her and her ex until she finally feels better again.

Watch the music video for ‘no more’ below.

The track – first released on streaming platforms in February – features the guitar-driven sound synonymous with the current resurgence of pop-rock, mixed with electronic beats over the song’s anthemic chorus.

‘I don’t wanna feel anymore / I don’t wanna miss you no more / I don’t wanna feel anymore / I don’t think I miss you no more,” she sings throughout the track.

‘no more’ serves as the Indonesian singer’s first release of the year. Prior to ‘no more’, she last released ‘Saturn’ in early October. Reikko released a total of seven singles throughout 2021, starting with ‘Seattle’ in February.

In May, she shared the emphatic single, ‘Problems’, through which she closes the door on the toxic relationships in her life. Later that same month, Reikko lent her voice to a remix of Rendy Pandugo’s ‘Far’.

Reikko came to prominence featuring on ‘Hush’, the 2020 collaborative single between electronic music acts Weird Genius and Yellow Claw