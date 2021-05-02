Rejjie Snow announces details of second album ‘Baw Baw Black Sheep’

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow is back with details of his second album – watch the video for first single ‘Relax’ below.

New album ‘Baw Baw Black Sheep’ is set to come out on July 9 via BMG, and follows his full-length debut, 2018’s ‘Dear Annie’.

“I approached [the album] light heartedly from the point of view of making a short film through music,” Rejjie explained of the album. “I always loved Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw Black Sheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly.

“I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music is really colourful, and the lyrics are often happy, because that was my state of mind.”

Watch the ‘Relax’ video, shot in Egypt by Matter Research, below:

Of his second album, the rapper expanded: “I felt very at ease. There was nothing heavy on my mind. Everything made sense. I’ve never been that quick with music in the past. It just flowed out of me. I had done a lot of shrooms two months before, so I was prepared for the journey of making Baw Baw Black Sheep. I went out there by myself with no distractions. It was a special time for me.

“When I made ‘Dear Annie’, I was coming out of a relationship, and I didn’t know whether or not I wanted to write about it. It was on my mind, because I’m like any other bloke. This time, I went in with nothing. I was in a good space.”

See the artwork and tracklist, which includes Snow’s 2020 collaboration with the late MF DOOM and Cam O’bi on ‘Cookie Chips’, below.

1. ‘Grateful’

2. ‘Obrigado’

3. ‘Cookie Chips’ (ft. MF DOOM & Cam O’bi)

4. ‘Cookie Chips Interlude’

5. ‘Mirrors’ (ft. Snoh Aalegra & Cam O’bi)

6. ‘Relax’ (ft. Cam O’bi & grouptherapy.)

7. ‘Relax Interlude’

8. ‘Oreos’

9. ‘Skip To My Lou’

10. ‘On And On’

11. ‘Disco Pantz’ (ft. Tinashe & grouptherapy.)

12. ‘Star In The Making’

13. ‘Shooting Star’

14. ‘Outro (I Just Wanna Be Me)’

Reviewing debut album ‘Dear Annie’ upon its release in 2018, NME wrote: “‘Dear Annie’ is a stunning odyssey through hip-hop, R&B, pop and beyond, one that will lend itself to both wintry nights in and blissed-out parties this summer. The football boots may have been hung up for a while now, but Snow’s scored a belter on his debut record.”