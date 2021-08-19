Remi Wolf announces debut album ‘Juno’, shares two new singles

Remi Wolf has announced her debut album, ‘Juno’ is set for release later this year, sharing two new singles, ‘Quiet On Set’ and ‘Grumpy Old Man’.

The two new tracks showcase contrasting corners of Wolf’s artistry – ‘Quiet On Set’ is a thumping, club-ready banger with a beat drawing influence from hip-hop, while ‘Grumpy Old Man’ is a much lighter, more introspective indie tune.

In a press release, Wolf described ‘Quiet On Set’ as “full on psycho”, saying that “as much as the song is silly and fun, it really does reflect my life and feelings at the time… overworked, manic, reckless, and childish”.

She noted that ‘Grumpy Old Man’ came from a more vulnerable place than she usually taps into with her songwriting, with the number inspired by “some of the most benign things [that] can make me irritated and defensive, which makes me feel old, fragile, and careless”.

Both tracks will appear on ‘Juno’, set for release on October 15 via Island. The LP will also feature last month’s single ‘Liquor Store’, and is named after her dog, which she adopted during lockdown.

“Creating my debut album ‘Juno’ was like a fever dream,” Wolf said. “So many changes were happening in my life while I was creating these songs and I think my album really reflects the feelings of tension and release that these changes provoked in me.

“Every song on this record is a vivid snapshot into what was going on in my life and mindset the day I wrote each one. I hope my Remjobs can hear my honesty and passion come through and, if not, I just hope they think each song is a banger!”

‘Juno’ comes as the follow-up to Wolf’s 2020 EP, ‘I’m Allergic To Dogs!’. NME declared the record one of the best releases of the year, with writer Thomas Smith calling it “a flamboyant collage of pop that sticks together vignettes of her love life, hedonism and humdrum hindrances”.

Wolf also made it to the 2021 edition of The NME 100, with a blurb noting: “There’s also so much serotonin packed into each [of Wolf’s] brilliantly inventive and unpredictable tracks, they should come prescribed on the NHS for those moments you need to get out of the blues.”

Earlier in 2021, Wolf shared a new version of ‘Photo ID’ featuring Dominic Fike, and a studio version of longtime setlist staple ‘Liz’.

The full tracklist for Remi Wolf’s ‘Juno’ is:

1. ‘Liquor Store’

2. ‘Anthony Kiedes’

3. ‘wyd’

4. ‘Guerrilla’

5. ‘Quiet On Set’

6. ‘Volkiano’

7. ‘Front Tooth’

8. ‘Grumpy Old Man’

9. ‘Buttermilk’

10. ‘Sally’

11. ‘Sexy Villain’

12. ‘Buzz Me In’

13. ‘Street You Live On’