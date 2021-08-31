Remy Ma gives Lizzo advice on dealing with trolls: “Fuck those bitches”

Remy Ma has become the latest artist to support Lizzo regarding her treatment at the hand of online trolls.

Lizzo returned earlier this month with new single ‘Rumors’, featuring Cardi B. Following the release of the track, Lizzo has opened up about the abusive comments she’s received online following the release of her new single.

Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked at a red carpet event in New York celebrating the 18th birthday of Jay-Z‘s 40/40 Club, Ma gave advice to Lizzo, saying: “Fuck those bitches! Like, what are you talkin’ about? Fuck them. Just keep getting your money.

Advertisement

“Like, don’t pay attention to these people,” she added. “You’ll never see them in real life ever. They will never say it to your face.”

Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, Lizzo has been targeted with fat-shaming and racist abuse on social media. She later broke down in tears on Instagram, telling viewers: “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back.”

It was subsequently reported that Facebook had deleted the offending profiles as they violated its policy against hate speech, harassment and bullying.

Speaking in a new interview with Good Morning America last week, Lizzo explained: “I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”

Advertisement

Others to support Lizzo after the comments include ‘Rumors’ collaborator Cardi B, who recently defended the star amid the abuse from online trolls. “Whether you skinny, big, plastic,” she said. “Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”