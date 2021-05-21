Rendy Pandugo duets with Reikko on brooding new remix of ‘Far’

Rendy Pandugo has released a remix of his song ‘Far’ featuring fellow Indonesian artist Reikko.

Originally released as part of his EP ‘See You Someday’ in February, the ballad transforms into a propulsive, brooding duet with her help.

Pandugo briefly discussed the original song in an explainer video released in March, stating that ‘Far’ is about “forbidden relationships”.

“When they see each other, they can’t deny the chemistry and adrenaline rush which makes them keep going on,” he explained. “Instead of being sad, they try cherishing and living in the moment, even though it won’t go anywhere.” In a social media post, Reikko added that her contribution “recounts a tragic love story from a new perspective”.

Listen to the new remix of ‘Far’ below.

The rework with the R&B singer marks the second new version of ‘Far’ so far, following a stripped-down take Pandugo released in April as part of ‘See You Someday (Stripped)’, alongside four other acoustic treatments of songs from the February EP.

Earlier this month, Reikko released her second single of the year, ‘Problems’. Unlike the ill-fated romance of ‘Far’, ‘Problems’ focuses on toxic behaviour within a relationship.

Reikko came to prominence featuring on ‘Hush’, the 2020 collaborative single between electronic music acts Weird Genius and Yellow Claw.