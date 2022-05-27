Rendy Pandugo celebrates ‘Friends’ with Pamungkas on new single

Indonesian singer-songwriter Rendy Pandugo has dropped ‘Friends’, a new single featuring Pamungkas.

READ MORE: How Pamungkas beat burnout and reclaimed his love for music

The track is an ode to genuine friendships that endure through uncertainty and fear. “When the sun looks good / Slowly drowned going down / Look around / You’ve got a friend in me,” Pandugo croons on the track, before Pamungkas supports him with equally smooth verses.

Pandugo also released a visual to accompany ‘Friends’. In the video, Pandugo and Pamungkas round out a quartet of friends (including Medan-raised singer-songwriter Oslo Ibrahim, and Jakarta’s Romantic Echoes) who reunite and reminisce about old times at a funeral.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Friends’ below:

According to a press release, the single will be part of an upcoming album by Rendy, due mid-2022. ‘Friends’ follows his 2021 single ‘Honey Bee’, which he dedicated to his daughter, Dara. Rendy most recently released the EP ‘See You Someday’ in February 2021, and also guested on Oslo Ibrahim’s single ‘Blanket of Sadness’ last August. He will be playing Jakarta’s Java Jazz Festival, which takes place this weekend from May 27-29.

Meanwhile, last month, Pamungkas put out ‘Happy Birthday To You’, the fourth single from his upcoming album, ‘Birdy’, which follows last February’s ‘Solipsism 0.2’. The singer-songwriter will also be playing a slew of Indonesian festivals this year, including Sounds of Downtown in May, PestaPora in September, and Berdendang Bergoyang in October.

Both artists were also winners at 2021’s Anugerah Musik Indonesia. Pandugo grabbed five nominations including Best Pop Album and came away with Best Music Video for ‘Home’, while Pamungkas won Best Solo Alternative Artist from an equal five nominations. The two were also nominated in the Best Album Category, which ultimately went to Raisa’s ‘It’s Personal.’