Mandopop singer Rene Liu announces Singapore concert

Veteran mandopop singer-songwriter Rene Liu has announced a new concert in Singapore this March.

The concert – announced today (February 8) via the singer’s social media accounts – is set to take place on March 25 at the Star Theatre. Tickets to the concert are set to go on sale next week. Live Nation members presale tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 13, from 2pm till 11:59pm.

General tickets go on sale the following day from 2pm onwards via Ticketmaster. Tickets will cost S$98, $118, $138, $158, $178,

The concert will mark Rene Liu’s first in the country since 2010 and her second overall in the country. Liu last appeared in the country as a special guest during Taiwanese boyband MAYDAY’s concert in Singapore in December.

Rene Liu has yet to announce additional concerts in the region.

Rene Liu has released a total of 15 studio albums over the course of her career, with her most recent record being 2021’s ‘Everyone’s Well’.

Outside of music, Rene Liu is also a notable actress, having starred in prominent films and TV series such as Murmur Of Youth, The Personals, A World Without Thieves, Hot Summer Days, April Rhapsody, The Legend of Eileen Chang.