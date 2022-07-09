Republic Records launches in the Philippines with Zack Tabudlo, Darren Espanto and more artists on roster

Universal Music Group has launched Republic Records in the Philippines with Zack Tabudlo, Darren Espanto and more on its roster.

On Friday (July 8), Republic Records Philippines officially introduced the artists on its roster, led by Tabudlo, Espanto, Justin Vasquez, Elha and CHNDTR. Up-and-coming names Unit 406, Dionela, R Rules, Dom Guyot, huhsmile, Cydel, Isang and Gabriel have also joined the label.

At a launch event, UMG Philippines Managing Director Enzo Valdez spoke of a vision of creating a label full of next-generation artists. He also revealed Universal’s plans to connect their signees to various regional and global opportunities.

“We do have a good synergy with the U.S. label,” Valdez told NME. “Now that we have Republic Records here in the Philippines, we have future plans of bringing Filipino artists to the U.S. with full support from their end. We’re gonna announce it soon, so I’m very excited about it.”

Tabudlo released his debut album ‘Episode’ last year on Island Records Philippines, which UMG launched in the country in 2020, and recently embarked on a U.S. tour in support of the record. He described being part of Republic Records Philippines as a “surreal” opportunity.

“It’s such a big thing to be part of it. The audience can expect more music, definitely. There’s gonna be a lot of different things coming soon. That’s kind of something to hold on to – and I think a lot of people will be surprised.”

Republic Records is the third label that UMG has brought to the Philippines after Def Jam Recordings and Island Records in 2019 and 2020, respectively.