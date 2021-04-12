Resurfaced video shows DMX refusing to be drawn into feud with Eminem

DMX‘s fans have marked his death by re-sharing a video which sees him refusing to be drawn into a feud with Eminem.

The hip-hop icon died last week (April 9) after being hospitalised on April 3 for a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose. He remained in intensive care and on life support.

As tributes continue to flood in, fans have re-shared footage of a 2013 interview in which he is asked if Eminem is a ‘Rap God’, having released a track of the same name that year.

Refusing to be drawn into any rivalry, he replies: “I don’t know what Eminem is, I know he’s a talented artist, we have a good relationship. But don’t ask me no random shit to start no random beef. Please, don’t do that.”

Commenting on the footage, one fan wrote: “Stop trying to pit people against Eminem, it won’t work.”

That time an interviewer tried to get DMX to beef with Eminem and he put a stop that shit real quick. pic.twitter.com/psWTZ7nE0i — yani ♡ (@shadyfenty_) April 6, 2021

Confirming DMX’s death last Friday (April 9), his family wrote: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The rapper had been busy working on his much anticipated comeback album, the proper follow-up to 2012’s ‘Undisputed’.

Speaking in a number of recent interviews, DMX revealed that the album would include features from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Usher, several members of the Griselda crew, and the late Pop Smoke.

In February, he also announced that he had a collaboration with U2’s Bono on the way called ‘Skyscrapers’.