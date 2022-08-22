Reverend & The Makers return with new single ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’

Reverend & The Makers have returned with a new single called ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’ – check it out below.

The new track is the band’s first new music in five years, and first taster of an upcoming seventh studio album.

Frontman Jon McClure described ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’ as being about “lazing around on a sunny day with your lover getting stoned.

Advertisement

“Imagine if Barry White lived in Sheffield and you’re getting there,” he added.

Listen to ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’, the first new music from Reverend & The Makers since 2017’s ‘The Death Of A King’ album, below.

Last year, the band’s Laura McClure responded to comments that her group is a “lad band”, pointing out that she’s often treated as lesser than her bandmates because of her gender.

The keyboardist, trumpeter and vocalist has performed on all six of Reverend & The Makers’ studio albums – most recently ‘The Death Of A King’.

In a statement posted to the band’s social media, McClure said: “I am tired of explaining I’ve been in the band from the beginning, tired of saying ‘no, we’re not a lad band’, tired of making people see girls don’t always have to be the lead singers, tired of girls not being recognised as members of the band even when they’ve been in the same band for 15 fucking years…

Advertisement

Last Christmas, frontman Jon offered free virtual gigs to fans who will be alone on Christmas Day. “I don’t like the idea that people will be alone at this time of year,” McClure explained in the video. “Especially during a pandemic.”

It followed the success of 2020’s festive broadcast, where many had to spend Christmas alone due to lockdown rules.