Rex Orange County announces New Zealand, Australia and Asia tour dates

Rex Orange County has announced a tour of the Asia Pacific region later this year.

Today (June 13), Rex Orange County took to social media to announce a fresh slate of tour dates, which will see him perform across New Zealand, Australia and Asia between September and October.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

The tour will kick off on September 15 in Wellington, with a stop in Auckland the following day. Following New Zealand, Rex Orange County will perform five shows across Australia, from Adelaide to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

October will see Rex Orange County perform across Asia, beginning in Japan before making his way to the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Tickets to all shows are set to go on sale this week. All general tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, June 16. Pre-sale tickets are available at varying dates for each city. More information can be found at Rex Orange County’s official website.

Check out Rex Orange County’s 2023 New Zealand, Australia and Asia tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER

15 – Wellington – Michael Fowler Centre

16 – Auckland – Spark Arena

19 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre Theatre

22 – Brisbane – Riverstage

23 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

27 – Melbourne – Margaret Court Arena

OCTOBER

01 – Perth – Belvoir Amphitheatre

06 – Tokyo – Toyosu Pit

08 – Manila – Araneta Coliseum

10 – Hong Kong – Star Hall

12 – Taipei – Zepp New Taipei

14 – Jakarta – Beach City International Stadium

17 – Singapore – Star Theatre

18 – Kuala Lumpur – Zepp KL

21 – Bangkok – Moonstar Studio 1

Rex Orange County was last scheduled to perform in the region in 2020, but had to cancel the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.