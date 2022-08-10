Listen to Rex Orange County’s sun-kissed new single ‘Threat’

Rex Orange County has shared a new single called ‘Threat’ – you can listen to it below.

The funk-tinged track marks the singer/songwriter’s first new material since his fourth studio album ‘Who Cares?’, which came out back in March.

“This song was really made for August time … when it’s hot outside,” explained the artist (real name Alex O’Connor). “Go be outside, blast this, in the car roll ur windows down, blast this.”

O’Connor went on to confirm that ‘Threat’ was “just a one-off” single that’s “for the summer”.

The song’s accompanying animated visualiser sees a red car travelling down a road towards the sunset as a man clings on to the driver’s door. The vehicle has a number plate that reads “THR-34T”.

Check out the clip here:

Last month saw Rex Orange County cancel the remainder of his 2022 tour dates “due to unforeseen personal circumstances” that meant he was “having to spend some time at home”.

“This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down,” O’Connor wrote in a statement. “I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

‘Who Cares?’ followed on from the musician’s 2019 record ‘Pony’, and earned him his first UK Number One album.

In a four-star review, NME said of Rex Orange County’s latest full-length: “Even if there is no clear breakthrough moment for O’Connor on ‘Who Cares?’, there is something to be said for an artist that is this consistent, and this committed to uplifting his listeners.

“These 11 tracks simply encourage his audience to draw those curtains wide, to look at the sun outside that window, to keep moving forward.”