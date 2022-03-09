Rex Orange County shares Tyler, The Creator collab ‘Open A Window’

Rex Orange County has shared a jazzy new collaboration with Tyler, The Creator called ‘Open A Window’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.
The British artist and the US rapper previously teamed up on Tyler’s 2017 album ‘Flower Boy’.
‘Open A Window’ is the third track to be taken from Rex’s upcoming album ‘Who Cares?’, which arrives on Friday (March 11). “Could I open a window? / Could somebody open the door?” he sings on the track. “There’s so many reasons / I can barely take it anymore.”
“Really feeling stuck,” Tyler adds on his verse. “Like the middle car on freeway / Pile up with semi-trucks / Open door but you can’t / Tryna run but you pant.” Listen to it below now.
The new song follows last month’s upbeat and sunny ‘Amazing’ and January’s ‘Keep It Up’. ‘Who Cares?’ was recorded in Amsterdam in collaboration with Benny Sings, who previously worked with Rex on his 2017 platinum-selling breakout single ‘Loving Is Easy’.
The singer-songwriter will kick off a North American tour in May before returning to the UK and Ireland for five headline shows, including one at London’s Gunnersbury Park. Tickets can be purchased for the dates here.
Rex Orange County will play:
May 2022
4 – Miami, FL, FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
5 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
7 – Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
8 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
10 – Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavilion
11 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion
13 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at Mann Center for the Performing Arts
14 – Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium
16 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater
18 – New Orleans, LA, Mardi Gras World Ballroom
19 – Houston, TX, The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
20 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
22 – Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
23 – Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion
25 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
27 – Las Vegas, NV, The Theater at Virgin Hotels
28 – Phoenix, AZ, Mesa Amphitheatre
29 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
June 2022
1 – Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
4 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
5 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre
7 – Portland, OR, McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
8 – Vancouver, BC, PNE Amphitheatre
9 – Seattle, WA, Marymoor Park
11 – Salt. Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair
13 – Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre
16 – Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
17 – Miwaukee, WI, BNO Harris Pavilion
18 – St Louis, MO, Saint Louis Music Park
20 – Columbus, OH, Kemba Live!
21 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
22 – Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
24 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
25 – Detroit, MI, Meadow Brooke Amphitheatre
26 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
July 2022
7 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl
15 – Dublin, Iveagh Gardens
August 2022
2 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
3 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
13 – London, Gunnersbury Park
Previously, Rex’s last release came in 2020 with his ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’ EP. The project was recorded at his pair of sold-out shows at the New York venue in the same year.