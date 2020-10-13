Rex Orange County’s Asia tour in support of ‘Pony’ album has been cancelled

English singer-songwriter Rex Orange County’s Asia tour has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The British musician was scheduled to tour in support of his 2019 album ‘Pony’ in Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Tokyo and Seoul earlier this May, but had to postpone the tour following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The artist’s team have now confirmed that the tour is being scrapped altogether for the same reason: “We have tried very hard to plan for the future amongst the continuing global health crisis, but it has become clear that we’re unable to reschedule the PONY Asia tour dates to a new period that we are fully confident will go ahead.

“So it’s with deep regret that we have to cancel the Rex Orange County dates in Asia. We will look to plan a new tour when shows can go ahead again and travel is possible.”

Refund details for the two sold-out Singapore shows will be announced by the end of October, concert promoter Collective Minds said in a statement on Instagram.

Filipino promoter Insignia Presents confirmed that tickets for the Manila show that were purchased online will be refunded automatically, while physical tickets can now be refunded in cash at Ticketnet Box Office, Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hello Manila, we regret to announce the cancellation of the #PonyTourMNL that was originally rescheduled to a later date in the future. Please see Rex Orange County’s official statement below. pic.twitter.com/BVdnnVlVsU — Insignia Presents (@InsigniaPresent) October 13, 2020

Indonesia’s Ismaya Live has noted that ticket holders will be contacted via email with refund details. Thai promoter Viji Corp will be entertaining refund requests from now up till November 15, and has provided instructions to request refunds in a Twitter thread.

The news of Rex Orange County’s Asia tour being cancelled comes two weeks after the release of his new live EP, ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’, alongside a new documentary, Funny How Things Go From One Thing To Another, which you can watch below.