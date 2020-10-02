Reza Salleh details ‘Years And Days’, his first project in a decade

Malaysian singer-songwriter Reza Salleh has detailed his new EP ‘Years And Days’.

The five-track release, which drops on October 24, comes ten years after his debut album ‘Realize’.

Reza says ‘Years And Days’ will be a departure from the larger themes of young love and Kuala Lumpur city life captured on his debut album.

“This release cuts close and deep as it’s a result of learning a lot not just about myself, but what it means to connect with what’s around me,” Reza said in a statement.

Hear a sampler of the EP below:

‘Years And Days’ was recorded by Rozhan Razman and produced by long-time collaborator Melina William, both of R.M.P. Productions.

“We’ve been in pre-production for years but only during the COVID-19 lockdown did we have the vision and inspiration to bring the recording to fruition, which took three

days to complete,” Reza explained.

The EP’s first single ‘The Morning Hours’ drops on streaming platforms on October 15, and the full release goes on sale on October 24 on his Bandcamp page.

Reza, a central figure in the Malaysian singer-songwriter scene, played an integral part in the resurgence of independent music in the mid-2000s. His debut album scored one win and four nominations at Anugerah Industri Muzik 2011.