Rich Brian becomes first Indonesian artist to reach 10million monthly listeners on Spotify

Rich Brian has reached a milestone as the first Indonesian artist to hit the 10million monthly listener mark on Spotify.

The rapper shared the news on his social media accounts yesterday (September 6), following an announcement by 88charts on Twitter, which reports updates and achievements of 88rising artists.

“Rich Brian has surpassed 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, became the first Indonesian to reach this milestone,” 88charts’ post read. “Holy shit,” Brian commented.

He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans in his Twitter post: “I would not have been able to do this without you amazing and hot people that bump my music. Thank you with all my heart.”

holy shit. i would not have been able to do this without u amazing & hot ppl that bump my music. thank u with all my heart ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/PBEYjL4M2k — Rich Brian (@richbrian) September 6, 2021

Recently, Rich Brian contributed to the 88rising-produced soundtrack for the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He contributed to a total of five tracks in the album: ‘Always Rising’, ‘Foolish’ ‘Act Up’, ‘Run It’ and the pre-released track ‘Lazy Susan’.

Prior to this project, the 22-year-old collaborated with Canadian rapper bbno$ for the song ‘Edamame’ in July. He also teamed up with fellow Indonesians and 88rising artists NIKI and Warren Hue for the single ‘California’ in May. Meanwhile, he opened the year with the solo release ‘Sydney’ in March.

Rich Brian is also scheduled to perform at 88rising’s 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival, happening in November. He’ll be taking the stage alongside artists like Joji, CL, Stephanie Poetri and more.