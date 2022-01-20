Rich Brian and Warren Hue team up on new song ‘Getcho Mans’

Indonesian rappers Rich Brian and Warren Hue have teamed up on ‘Getcho Mans’, a new song from Brian’s surprise EP ‘Brightside’ out today (January 20).

The track – which the duo performed live at their label 88rising’s festival Head In The Clouds last year – arrived as part of the EP today (January 20) on all major streaming platforms.

‘Getcho Mans’ received a music video, in which Hue, Brian and friends cruising in the desert, at one point getting atop a red double-decker bus. Watch it here:

The four-track mini-album also contains previously released single ‘New Tooth’ and new songs ‘Lagoon’ and ‘Sunny’, which offer Brian’s perspective on growing up in Indonesia.

Stream ‘Brightside’ below.

‘Brightside’ is Brian’s latest collection of songs following his 2020 album ‘1999’. Prior to the EP, he worked on several collaborations with different artists – including DJ Snake on ‘Run It’, bbno$’ on ‘edamame’, and his joint effort with Hue and NIKI titled ‘California’.

Brian also contributed to the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack, working on tracks ‘Lazy Susan’, ‘Run It’, ‘Always Rising’, ‘Foolish’ and ‘Act Up’.

Last October it was announced that Rich Brian – real name Brian Imanuel – will further cross over into film by making his acting debut in the music drama Jamojaya.

Warren Hue, on the other hand, is readying his new album ‘Boy Of The Year’, which will be his debut project on 88rising. Last month, NME 100 2022 member won Best Song By An Asian Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for his single ‘Omomo Punk’.