Rich Brian drops brand-new EP, ‘1999’

Rich Brian has released ‘1999’, his latest EP. Stream it and see its tracklist below.

The seven-track effort was released on digital platforms today (August 25). Featuring lead singles ‘Love In My Pocket’ and ‘Don’t Care’, ‘1999’ arrives over a year after his sophomore album ‘The Sailor’. The EP does not feature ‘Bali’, his Guapdad 4000-featuring single that was released in April. Stream ‘1999’ below.

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the EP’s release, music videos for the two singles were released, with ‘Love In My Pocket’ receiving the remix treatment by Day6’s eaJ.

The songs on the EP deal with a range of personal topics, from heartbreak to fake friends and therapy. In an episode of Verified by Genius, Brian explained how ‘Love In My Pocket’ addresses his feelings about the pandemic and living in quarantine. “It felt like a trip, you know?” the Indonesian rapper said.

“The past few months have felt like a huge trip and we’re all just kind of like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’ And we’re all just trying to process it, like, collectively as humans.”

On August 13, Rich Brian’s label 88rising released a remix of ‘Midsummer Madness’, his blockbuster collaboration with labelmates Joji, Higher Brothers and August 08. The new iteration features new vocal contributions by Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean.

The tracklist of Rich Brian’s ‘1999’ EP is:

‘Sometimes’ ‘Don’t Care’ ‘Long Run’ ‘When You Come Home’ ‘DOA’ ‘Love In My Pocket’ ‘Sins’