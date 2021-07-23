Rich Brian joins bbno$ for armour-clad antics in ‘Edamame’ music video

Canadian rapper bbno$ (pronounced ‘baby no money’) has teamed up with Indonesian rapper Rich Brian for the song ‘Edamame’.

The track was uploaded onto streaming services on Friday (July 23), with its accompanying music video arriving on YouTube the same day. The music video sees the two puttering around in a lavish Los Angeles home while clad in medieval armour from the middle ages.

Watch the video clip below.

Advertisement

The single is also a track taken off bbno$’s forthcoming fifth album ‘Eat Ya Veggies’, which is slated for a September 2021 release. In a press release, the 25-year-old rapper (real name Alexander Leon Gumuchian) said Rich Brian was a major influence on his musical career.

“I started making music right after Rich Brian popped off and I was obsessed with ‘Glow Like Dat’. My 19-year-old self is still fan boying over ‘Edamame’. I hope everybody rocks with it as much as I do,” bbno$ said.

Rich Brian’s feature in ‘Edamame’ follows the release of ‘California’ with 88rising labelmates NIKI and Warren Hue. The track serves as a preview of 88rising’s upcoming ‘Head In The Clouds 3’ compilation album.

In March, Rich Brian released ‘Sydney’, which was used as the official theme song for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Southeast Finals, and shared an extravagant music video for the track in late April.

Advertisement

‘Love In My Pocket’ and ‘Sydney’ were a follow-up to his latest EP ‘1999’, which he produced and released while under lockdown in 2020. The EP featured the singles ‘DOA’ and ‘Don’t Care’, among others.