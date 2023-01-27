Rich Brian reveals new single ‘Sundance Freestyle’ to mark acting debut in ‘Jamojaya’

Rich Brian has released a new single title ‘Sundance Freestyle’ to mark the premiere of his film Jamojaya at the acclaimed Sundance Film Festival.

The single sees the 88rising rapper reflecting on how far he’s come with lyrics like “I just took a flight to Utah man that’s a first time / 5 years ago I’d be so happy to get 5 bands for a 30-minute set.” The single was accompanied by a music video directed by frequent collaborator Daniel Cloud Campos, and sees Brian playing the role of a movie star about to chat about his starring role on a talk show as the production falls into chaos in a one-take shot.

Watch the music video for ‘Sundance Freestyle’ below.

Jamojaya premiered at the 2023 Sundance film festival, which is currently ongoing until January 29. The film was directed by veteran actor Justin Chon, who previously described the movie as a “break-up story” between a father and son. Brian plays an upcoming rapper whose rising popularity leads to a rift between him and his father, played by Yayu Uru.

The conflict arises when Brian’s character seeks to hand over the reins of his career to a new manager and label, with his father having guided him from the start of his career. Brian’s casting as the lead actor in the film was announced in September 2021 with Kate Lyn Sheil, Henry Ian Cusick and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Anthony Kiedis also starring.

Brian last released the single ‘VIVID’ featuring Florida rapper $not on November 22 last year, his first release since dropping his surprise EP ‘Brightside’ in January. The EP notably featured a collaboration with fellow 88rising rapper Warren Hue on ‘Getcho Mans’, the start of a fruitful partnership that saw the track ‘A.N.W’, a freestyle collaboration from the pair, released in June and the track ‘Froyo’ from 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ compilation following the track’s debut at Coachella in April.