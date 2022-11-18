Watch Rich Brian’s golf-themed music video for ‘VIVID’

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian has released his latest single ‘VIVID’, featuring Florida rapper $not.

The track, produced by the 88rising star himself, is built upon heavy 808 bass hits and a ‘90s-inspired acoustic guitar riff, and features a verse by Florida rapper $not. Tackling the highs and lows of a tumultuous relationship, Rich Brian delivers cold lyricism with hints of exasperation: “Sola hombre, we argue every night / I don’t need two glasses for my wine / If you love me baby, please don’t waste my time”.

The release was accompanied by a surreal, golf-themed music video posted to 88rising’s official YouTube channel yesterday (November 17). The rapper is seen at a driving range teeing off alone, next to a mysterious man dressed in a grey suit. More antics ensue, including golf balls falling from the location’s rooftop and the suited man playing with a remote-controlled toy car without explanation.

Watch the bizarre video for ‘VIVID’ below.

The single marks Rich Brian’s first release since dropping his latest EP ‘Brightside’ in January by surprise. The release featured a collaboration with fellow 88rising signee Warren Hue (‘Getcho Mans’), which would later be followed by ‘A.N.W’, another collaboration from the pair, this time fronted by Hue. In September, Rich Brian and bbno$ were featured on the Yung Gravy track ‘C’est La Vie’, marking the pair’s second collaboration following their viral 2021 hit ‘Edamame’.

In 2020, the rapper released the EP ‘1999’ EP. In an interview with NME’s Paul John Caña, he highlighted his spontaneous approach to the EP’s production, stating: “It was a lot of going back to the basics, and that makes it so much more honest and natural to me. It was also a lot of letting go of overthinking, and being afraid of what people might think of all this when it’s out.”

Next month, the rapper is slated to perform at 88rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds festivals in Jakarta and Manila, alongside a stacked lineup including labelmates Joji, NIKI, Warren Hue, BIBI, Ylona Garcia, headliner Jackson Wang, ex-Day6 member eaJ, MILLI, Atarashii Gakko!, and city-specific guests including Manila’s Zack Tabudlo, and BAP., Chung Ha and Zico in Jakarta.