Rich Brian, Rina Sawayama, ena mori and more nominated for Taiwan’s Golden Indie Music Awards

The nominees for this year’s Golden Indie Music Awards have been announced. See who’s competing in the main categories below.

The annual awards ceremony, organised by the Taiwan Ministry of Culture, will host its 11th event next month to recognise some of Asia’s brightest stars in music from across a plethora of genres, ranging from hip-hop to alternative pop and R&B.

Among the nominees this year are Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, Japanese-Filipino pop singer ena mori, and Taiwanese multi-genre musician 9m88. See what awards they’re up for below.

The 11th Golden Indie Music Awards is set to take place on Saturday, October 31 at the Taipei Music Center. It is currently unclear if the award ceremony will take place in front of a live audience.

Categories for the 11th Golden Indie Music Awards include:

Asian Songwriter Award

sorane (Japan) – ’19FACT’

Nulbarich (Japan) – ‘2nd GALAXY’

CADEJO (South Korea) – ‘FREESUMMER’

Rich Brian (Indonesia) – ‘The Sailor’

ena mori (Philippines) – ‘ena mori’

THORNAPPLE (South Korea) – ‘Enlightenment’

Rina Sawayama (Japan) – ‘SAWAYAMA’

Best Album

Misa – ‘The Ship of Fools’

Chick en Chicks – ‘Beat Maker’

ZANI – ‘PORTAL’

Peggy Hsu – ‘Hypnocity’

Soft Lipa – ‘Home Cookin’

ABAO – ‘kinakaian’

Best Singer-Songwriter

Misa – ‘The Ship of Fools’

YenTing Lo – ‘Epiphyllum’

Peggy Hsu – ‘Hypnocity’

Soft Lipa – ‘Home Cookin’

Sophy – ‘Harsh’

ABAO – ‘kinakaian’

Best Alternative Pop Single

Enno Cheng – ‘Abyssal Zone’

ZANI – ‘Glass’

Peggy Hsu – ‘Song of Leaving’

I Mean Us – ’24 Years Old Of You’

YELLOW feat. Mavis Fan – ‘Once In A Blue Moon’

Waa Wei – ‘Heaven’

Yoga Lin – ‘Otomen’

Best Alternative Pop Album

9m88 – ‘Beyond Mediocrity’

ZANI – ‘PORTAL’

Peggy Hsu – ‘Hypnocity’

Sophy – ‘Harsh’

Chih Siou – ‘Elephant In The Room’

Best Hip-Hop Single

Shishr – ‘Look At The Flowers’

J.Sheon – ‘RAZOR’

Soft Lipa – ‘Ping Pong Jump’

Soft Lipa – ‘Brain Surgeon In The Morning, Dentist At Night’

Dudu King – ‘Declaration Of No Suicide’

Karencici feat. OZI – ‘U sTuPiD’

Best Hip-Hop Album

Shishr – ‘#ChillChillAllGood’

Soft Lipa – ‘Home Cookin’

SHOU – ‘BOARDING’

GorDon – ‘Earlier This Morning’

Chang Wu – ‘Liars Like Us’

Best R&B Single

9m88 – ‘Aim High’

Dan Hsueh – ‘Sugar-coated’

J.Sheon – ‘Ballad’

Julia Wu – ‘Fever’

OZI – ‘IF ONLY…’

Best R&B Album

J.Sheon – ‘The Alley’

Julia Wu – ‘5 am’

It’s Your Fault – ‘User Guide: I’

Best Newcomer

9m88 – ‘Beyond Mediocrity’

YenTing Lo – ‘Epiphyllum’

heat sketch – ‘Yuba Youth’

YELLOW – ‘Circus Fever’

Mong Tong – ‘Mystery’

Chih Siou – ‘Elephant In The Room’

Best Band

Fire Ex. – ‘Stand Up Like A Taiwanese’

Modern Cinema Master – ‘Situation’

FUTURE AFTER A SECOND – ‘OfiN’

No-nonsense Collective – ’21st Century Post Youth’

Hormone Boys – ‘Urban Noir’

For the complete list of nominees, visit the Golden Indie Music Awards’ Facebook page.