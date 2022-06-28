Rich Brian shares introspective music video for ‘Lagoon’

Rich Brian has released a new music video for his track ‘Lagoon’.

The music video – released on 88rising’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday (June 28) – was directed by Steve Conry, who has helmed music videos for DJ-producers Tiesto and Marshmello in the past.

The video sees Brian rapping in several settings in a house, including a bathtub and while laying on a rug in the living room. It also includes snippets of live footage and a spoken segment in which Rich Brian is seen interviewing himself while on an old talkshow. The music video also notably cuts the last verse from the original track.

Watch Rich Brian’s music video for ‘Lagoon’ below.

‘Lagoon’ – first released in January – featured on Brian’s EP ‘Brightside’ along with ‘New Tooth’ and ‘Getcho Mans’ featuring Warren Hue.

Following the release of ‘Brightside’, Brian and Hue teamed up again for the track ‘Froyo’ from 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ compilation. The track first got its debut at Coachella in April.

In an interview with NME at Coachella, Brian revealed that ‘Froyo’ – which was reportedly recorded in 30 minutes – is “part of this big unveiling of an era” for 88rising. He added: “‘Froyo’ is one of those things to mark this point in time by making something more permanent in the world.”