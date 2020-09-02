Richard Ashcroft to release acoustic album of his greatest hits

Richard Ashcroft has revealed that he’s set to release an acoustic album comprised of some of his greatest hits.

The former Verve frontman, whose fifth solo album ‘Natural Rebel’ arrived in 2018, was recently speaking to Radio X when George Godfrey quizzed him on what fans could expect from his next project.

“Yeah, at the moment I’m set to start on an acoustic set of some of the best tunes […] and stripping them back and laying them bare basically, so that will be my next thing. I’m excited about that,” Ashcroft replied.

“I’ll be recording, I’m carrying on, moving on. So that will be my next record and from there when that comes out, that mythical night in my mind will take place.”

It wasn’t confirmed whether the special record will include any material by The Verve or focus solely on his solo output.

Ashcroft had been due to perform at this summer’s Y Not Festival in Derbyshire, before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.