Richard Hawley announces ‘Now Then: The Very Best Of’ compilation

Richard Hawley has announced plans for a collection of his greatest hits and deep cuts.

‘Now Then: The Very Best Of Richard Hawley’ is the Sheffield singer-songwriter’s first compilation featuring 36 songs from across his entire back catalogue along with a re-recording of ‘Not The Only Road’ (originally titled ‘The Only Road’ from his 2003 album ‘Lowedges’), which he recently re-recorded for The Full Monty TV series, which you can listen to below.

It also includes his 2019 cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’ which was recorded for the finale of season five of Peaky Blinders.

The collection will be released on October 20 as a 2CD set, a 2LP colour vinyl collection housed in a gatefold sleeve, digital download and on streaming platforms. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Curated by Hawley and long-term collaborator Colin Elliot, the collection spans cuts from 2001 mini-album ‘Richard Hawley’, his official debut ‘Late Night Final’ (2001), ‘Lowedges’ (2003), ‘Coles Corner’ (2005), ‘Lady’s Bridge’ (2007), ‘Truelove’s Gutter’ (2009), ‘Standing At The Sky’s Edge’ (2012), ‘Hollow Meadows’ (2015) and his 2019 album ‘Further’.





You can view the full tracklisting for ‘Now Then: The Very Best Of Richard Hawley’ on various formats below.

CD 1

1. ‘Open Up Your Door’

2. ‘Midnight Train’

3. ‘Tonight The Streets Are Ours’

4. ‘Coles Corner’

5. ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’

6. ‘Baby, You’re My Light’

7. ‘She Brings The Sunlight’

8. ‘Not The Only Road’

9. ‘Which Way’

10. ‘My Little Treasures’

11. ‘Naked In Pitsmoor’

12. ‘Standing At The Sky’s Edge’

13. ‘Long Black Train’

14. ‘Heart Of Oak’

15. ‘You Don’t Miss Your Water (Till Your River Runs Dry)’

16. ‘The Ocean’

CD 2

1. ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’

2. ‘I Still Want You’

3. ‘Off My Mind’

4. ‘For Your Lover Give Some Time’

5. ‘Just Like The Rain’

6. ‘I’m On Nights’

7. ‘Seek It’

8. ‘Serious’

9. ‘Precious Sight’

10. ‘Remorse Code’

11. ‘Alone’

12. ‘Born Under A Bad Sign’

13. ‘Our Darkness’

14. ‘Run For Me’

15. ‘Coming Home’

16. ‘There’s A Storm A’Comin’

2 LP

Side A

1. ‘Open Up Your Door’

2. ‘Midnight Train’

3. ‘Tonight The Streets Are Ours’

4. ‘Coles Corner’

5. ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’

6. ‘Baby, You’re My Light’

Side B

1. ‘Not The Only Road’

2. ‘My Little Treasures’

3. ‘Standing At The Sky’s Edge’

4. ‘Heart of Oak’

5. ‘The Ocean’

Side C

1. ‘Seek It’

2. ‘Off My Mind’

3. ‘Coming Home’

4. ‘I Still Want You’

5. ‘Just Like The Rain’

6. ‘Run For Me’

Side D

1. ‘Alone’

2. ‘For Your Lover Give Some Time’

3. ‘Serious’

4. ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’

5. ‘There’s A Storm A’Comin’

Meanwhile, Hawley recently joined Pulp at their first of two hometown shows in Sheffield in the summer during ‘Common People’ and ‘Sunrise’.