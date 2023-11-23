Richard Osman on being kicked out of David Bowie’s toilet while on tour with Suede

Richard Osman has revealed that he was once thrown out of David Bowie’s private toilet at a music festival.

TV host and author Osman’s brother is Suede bassist Mat Osman, and while backstage at a festival in Barcelona with the band, Richard recounted how he was told to immediately vacate the facility in question.

Speaking on The Toby Tarrant Show on Radio X, he said: “When [Suede] got big, it was just the best three years ever. I remember being at a festival in Barcelona – the only good thing about being backstage at a festival is the toilets are nicer – but then there was a particularly nice toilet at this one.”

“So I go to this toilet, I’ve literally just started…I get a knock on the door, and I go, ‘One minute’, and he goes ‘Please vacate David Bowie’s toilet!’”

“It was lovely, carpet on the walls. Obviously, I had to give it a few seconds before I could vacate.”

Osman was appearing on the show to promote his new book, The Bullet That Missed, the latest in his successful Thursday Murder Club series.

In other Bowie news, replications of the snowman scarf that the singer made famous during his introduction to the 1982 festive classic The Snowman are now available for purchase.

For years, fans of the beloved Christmas animation have searched for the garment, with Bowie’s own son, Duncan Jones, rediscovering the original scarf last year.

Last week, Madness explained how David Bowie tried to rip off their 1979 song ‘My Girl’ for his track ‘Ashes to Ashes’.

“David Bowie told us that he tried to rip off our song ‘My Girl’ but he couldn’t find the right drummer to do it,” said the band’s drummer, Dan Woodgate. “He should have just asked me. If you listen to both songs, they sound the same.”

Earlier this month, Suede shared details of a new expanded version of their recent ‘Autofiction’ album, alongside the release of previously unreleased song ‘The Sadness in You, The Sadness in Me’.