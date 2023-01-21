Richie Hawtin launches new PHD scholarship at Huddersfield University

Electronic pioneer Richie Hawtin is set to launch a new scholarship programme at the University of Huddersfield.

The Richie Hawtin PhD Scholarship in Electronic Music, Cultures and Production will include personal tutoring from Hawtin, who has shaped the course of techno music over the past 30 years with records under his Plastikman and F.U.S.E. aliases.

“My hope is to offer my experience and insight into the many areas of techno culture, which I’ve been involved in over the past 30 years, to assist in a student’s exploration of the past and inner workings of our industry and to offer them a new critical analysis from a contemporary perspective,” said Hawtin.

In 2015, Hawtin was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Huddersfield in recognition of the producer’s outstanding contribution to the world of music technology. In the years since, Hawtin has returned to the Uni to give masterclasses and one-to-one sessions with students.

“I’m honoured to continue my relationship with the University of Huddersfield and participate in their PhD Scholarship program,” Hawtin added about the new programme.

Speaking on the new course, Professor Rupert Till of the University Of Huddersfield’s Department Of Music And Design Arts said: “There is huge scope for research within this PhD. It could be anything within music such as electronic music, dance music, club music, DJ culture or even around composition or analysis.”

He continued: “Richie has set up his own labels; technology companies; an investment fund; a sake brand; has run a residency in Ibiza; and written many genre-defining albums. This is a wonderful opportunity to tap into his knowledge and experience.”

Applications for the scholarship will close on February 10, with a start date pencilled in for September 2023. Get more details here and find out how to apply here.

“The winning applicant will be selected by the university and myself, all fees for the PhD will be waived and I will also offer tutorial support during the scholarship,” said Hawtin.

In recent months, the Texas State University has offered an honours course on Harry Styles, while last year it was announced that New York University’s Clive Davis Institute had launched a new course on Taylor Swift.