Richie Sambora in talks to return to Bon Jovi

“I don't think there's any reason not to at this point”

By Ellie Robinson
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora performing with Dolly Parton on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2014. Credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images.

Legendary guitarist Richie Sambora may soon be returning to Bon Jovi, revealing in a new interview that discussions for his comeback are currently underway.

“We’re talking about it,” Sambora said in an interview with Absolute Radio. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to [return to Bon Jovi] at this point.”

He went on to clarify that he and frontman Jon Bon Jovi hold “no malice” towards each other, explaining: “I mean, we did something… There’s not a lot of bands that did what we did.

“I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and [when a Bon Jovi reunion featuring Sambora is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans really. I feel a second obligation. I’ve had such a privilege and an opportunity – and this is not bullshit, it’s really true – my life is pretty good, always has been, and I get to do what I love to do for a living. And it’s a damn good living. And I never really stopped, really.”

As for the prospect of recording new material with Bon Jovi himself, Sambora quipped: “Oh, if he doesn’t let me, he’s crazy. I’m on a tear.”

Reflecting on his prior role in the band, he continued: “Actually, I did write that other (Bon Jovi) stuff, too. It’s a misnomer when people go just because his name is on [the band] that’s the name. We just couldn’t think of anything else really.

“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that. But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It’s a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing and a lot of times it comes from your own life and for the most part of Bon Jovi my life was a lot [more] colourful than everybody else’s in the band!”

Sambora performed with Bon Jovi for exactly 30 years – from the band’s inception in 1983 up until 2013 – explaining years after his departure that he left because “family had to come first”. He briefly reunited with the band in 2018, though, performing at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Earlier this month, Sambora was revealed to have been the mystery celebrity singing in a jacket potato costume on The Masked Singer UK.

