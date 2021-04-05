Rick Ross has said that a new collaborative album with Drake is a “serious” possibility.

On March 5, Drake released his new EP, ‘Scary Hours 2’, and the final song on the three-track project saw the Canadian rapper team up with Ross on the Quadron-sampling ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’.

Now, in a new interview with Miasia Symone and MSL Media which you can watch below, Ross said a further album-length collaboration could be happening.

When asked directly about a joint album project, Ross said: “After our latest release…’Lemon Pepper Freestyle’, we had that conversation and it’s most definitely under serious consideration.”

Last month, former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson also claimed that Drake and Rick Ross were working on a joint album together.

It’s not the first time a Drake and Ross collaborative project has been discussed. Years back, the pair were said to be working on ‘The YOLO Tape’ after Ross coined the phrase on Drake’s ‘Lord Knows’ and Drizzy continued to run with the idea on 2012’s ‘The Motto’.

The pair have collaborated on several tracks in the past including ‘Aston Martin Music’ (2010), ‘Stay Schemin” (2012), ‘Lord Knows’ (2011), ‘Free Spirit’ (2011), ‘Diced Pineapples’ (2012) and many others.

Last month, Drake provided his fans with another update on ‘Certified Lover Boy’, his much anticipated sixth studio album.

The latest record from the Canadian rapper was set for a January 2021 release date but was postponed after Drake injured his knee.

Speaking on OVO Sound Radio, Drake confirmed that the album was “currently being chef’d in every way possible” and explained that he has been working with regular collaborators Noel Cadastre and Noah “40” Shebib.

“I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon,” he said.